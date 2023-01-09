Mega Millions hits $1.1B: How the Fed is fueling whale-sized jackpots

The Mega Millions jackpot estimate for Tuesday's drawing is the third-highest on record at $1.1 billion, topping the 10-figure mark for the fourth time in as many years.

While there are several factors that play into determining the size of the purse, recent prizes – like the $1.337 billion jackpot won in July and the most recent win of $502 million in October – are getting a little extra juice thanks in part to the actions of the Federal Reserve.

The Mega Millions prize estimate is figured based on a combination of forecasted ticket sales that determine the estimated cash value, and is an annuity prize based on the 30-year U.S. Treasuries rate – which trends closely with the Federal Funds rate.

FED OFFICIALS EXPECT TO KEEP INTEREST RATES ELEVATES FOR ‘SOME TIME,’ MINUTES SHOW

After nearly a year of the central bank hiking rates, the 30-year Treasury bond sat at 3.66% on Monday, up markedly from 2.09% a year ago. So gamblers can tip their hats to the Feds for the extra sweetening of the pot in recent jumbo jackpots.

However, before any winners start drafting a thank-you letter to Fed chair Jerome Powell for the boost, know that economic policy is not seen as a significant driver. Danielle Frizzi-Babb of the Ohio Lottery says interest rates play a minor role in determining the size of the prize.

LOTTERY WINS OF 2022: A LOOK BACK AT PEOPLE ‘HITTING THE JACKPOT’

The current Mega Millions sequence began in October and actually benefited from a record-setting Powerball jackpot in the fall, the lottery official explained. She said that when folks get excited about a massive jackpot, it drives traffic to retail locations and will sometimes drive sales for other games, too.

There is also a heightened consumer interest in playing the lottery during the holidays, which also drove up the current prize.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Ultimately though, Frizzi-Babb told FOX Business, "We can never predict when we're going to see one of these big jackpot runs."

"It's still a lottery game," she said. "It's still the luck of the draw."