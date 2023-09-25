McDonald's worker shares secrets in TikTok video

A purported McDonald’s worker has posted a video on TikTok revealing what she says are the things the fast-food chain "won’t tell y’all" -- which include some of its items already arriving pre-made.

In a 16-second clip, user @blexican_shay83 says the folded eggs found on some of the restaurant’s breakfast sandwiches come "already made" in packages.

"Pancakes, look, they be made already, they just don’t do nothing but warm ‘em up," she then says, holding up a package of pancakes.

"Burrito mix, burrito mix, already comes pre-made," she concludes the video by saying.

Regarding its breakfast burrito option, it says "Start your day off with a loaded Egg and Sausage Burrito from the McDonald's breakfast menu.

"McDonald's Breakfast Burrito recipe is loaded with fluffy scrambled egg, pork sausage, melty cheese, green chiles, and onion! It's wrapped in a soft tortilla, making it the perfect grab and go breakfast," the restaurant adds.

Some users commenting on the TikTok video seemed surprised by some of the apparent revelations.

"D--- things has changed since I use to work at McDonald’s… we used to make all those eggs. But everything else was pre-made like pancakes burrito mix," one user claimed.

"I used to work at McDonald's in 2004 and it wasn't like that at all everything was made not packaged."

But others were not.

"People think about it every fast food is like this.. customers want there food in fast if everything was made from scratch it take forever," they said.

"Omg your telling me fast food isn’t cooked by a gourmet chef using fresh ingredients???" quipped another.

FOX Business has reached out to McDonald’s for comment.