McDonald’s Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back on the menu

McDonald’s says its Spicy Chicken McNuggets are once again back on the menu "for a limited time."

The fast-food giant says on its website that the nuggets with a "spicy breading that adds a real kick" are now available in 6, 10, 20 and 40-piece sizes at participating locations.

"Breaded in a crispy coating, flavorfully spiced with a blend of aged cayenne and chili pepper, they’re sure to get your attention," McDonald's says.

The Instagram account Snackolator said Wednesday, "These have been out a few times now, but they're making another triumphant return which is great because they're the GOAT of the McNugget kingdom!"

The spicy nuggets were launched by McDonald's in 2020 and have since made month-long returns in February 2021, April 2022 and April 2023, according to the website Mashed.

While the Spicy Chicken McNuggets are back, self-serve beverage stations are on the way out at McDonald’s.

Last week, FOX Business reported that over the next 10 years, McDonald's will remove the self-serve beverage stations that have been a staple of their restaurant dining rooms since 2004. Customers will have to get their refills from servers at the counter.

"This change is intended to create a consistent experience for both customers and crew across all ordering points, whether that’s McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru or in-restaurant," the company told FOX Business in a statement.

McDonald's did not comment further when asked about the reasons for the change.

The company said self-serve soda fountains will be removed from all McDonald's restaurant locations in the U.S. by 2032.

Several restaurants in Illinois have already made the change, according to the State Journal-Register newspaper.

Local franchise operators pointed to several factors that may have influenced McDonald's decision.

The COVID-19 pandemic prompted many restaurants to reinvent their operations to minimize human contact, and the new crew-pour system adopted at Illinois restaurants will use automated beverage systems to mechanically fill drink orders, the Journal-Register reported.

Ditching self-serve also limits opportunities for theft, removes clutter from the dining room and allows McDonald's to place a bigger emphasis on having customers served at the table when dining in.

