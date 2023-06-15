Another Michigan mom finds box cutter in McDonald's Happy Meal

Another Michigan mom raised alarms on Facebook this week after finding a box cutter in her daughter's McDonald's Happy Meal instead of a toy.

On Sunday, Dawn Paret posted images on her social media account of her daughter's Happy Meal box filed with a pen and a bright yellow box cutter.

"You hear of things like this, but never did I think it truly could happen. The amount of worry and rage that went through me - I have never experienced," Paret wrote in the post.

Paret then implored McDonald's to give her answers on how a box cutter ended up in the bottom of her child's Happy Meal.

"Simply saying, a happy meal box is your "catch all" and someone must've accidentally grabbed that one is not the answer I want," she continued.

Paret didn't specify the location of the McDonald's where this occurred.

Paret wasn't the only one who posted on Facebook about this issue.

Last month, a Michigan mom, who goes by Kayla Ann on Facebook, faced a similar scare. In a May 22 post, she told parents to watch out after finding a plastic yellow box cutter in her daughter's Happy Meal. She noted in the post that the incident had taken place at a McDonald's in Brighton.

"I just want to make other parents aware to check their happy meal boxes because my daughter handed me a box cutter that was in her happy meal box thinking it was a toy!!!!" the post read.

Kayla Ann and Dawn Paret did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

A spokesperson for McDonald's told FOX Business that the safety of its customers and employees is a top priority and that it takes these claims seriously.

"We have been in touch with the customers involved and are continuing to investigate," the spokesperson continued.