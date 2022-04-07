The Atlanta Braves are selling $151 burger for the 2022 season

That's an expensive burger.

While fans may know to expect higher than normal prices at stadium concession stands, $151 for a hamburger is likely a bit more than most people are ready for. This upcoming season, however, one MLB team will be offering a burger that they're hoping will justify that price.

The Atlanta Braves announced the addition of the World Champions Burger to the Truist Park menu this upcoming season.

This isn't just any normal burger, however. The patty is made with a half-pound of Waygu beef and is served on a toasted bun with Irish butter and cage-free fried eggs.

The burger is also topped with a grilled lobster tail and gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras. The burger is finished off with Tillamook cheddar cheese, truffle aioli, tomato and lettuce.

It's also served with a side of Parmesan waffle fries.

The Braves franchise created the expensive burger to celebrate the team's World Series title.

The price of the burger wasn't just determined by the inclusion of Waygu beef, lobster and gold-leaf-wrapped foie grais. The $151 price tag represents the 151 years that the Braves franchise has been founded.

Truist Park will also be selling a version of the burger that comes with a World Championship Ring, but they will cost fans $25,000. This version of the burger will only be available while supplies last.