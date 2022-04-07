Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

The Business of Food

The Atlanta Braves are selling $151 burger for the 2022 season

This burger may cost big bucks, but it comes with some big perks

close
Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 6. video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 6

Here are your FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 6.

That's an expensive burger.

While fans may know to expect higher than normal prices at stadium concession stands, $151 for a hamburger is likely a bit more than most people are ready for. This upcoming season, however, one MLB team will be offering a burger that they're hoping will justify that price.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Atlanta Braves announced the addition of the World Champions Burger to the Truist Park menu this upcoming season.

This isn't just any normal burger, however. The patty is made with a half-pound of Waygu beef and is served on a toasted bun with Irish butter and cage-free fried eggs.

The burger is also topped with a grilled lobster tail and gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras. The burger is finished off with Tillamook cheddar cheese, truffle aioli, tomato and lettuce.

COST OF NYC SLICE OF PIZZA SURPASSES PRICE OF A SUBWAY SWIPE

World Champions Burger

World Champions Burger (Atlanta Braves)

It's also served with a side of Parmesan waffle fries.

The Braves franchise created the expensive burger to celebrate the team's World Series title.

The price of the burger wasn't just determined by the inclusion of Waygu beef, lobster and gold-leaf-wrapped foie grais. The $151 price tag represents the 151 years that the Braves franchise has been founded.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Entrance to Truist stadium

The entrance to Truist Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The stadium is a ballpark and the home field of Major League Baseball team of Atlanta Braves and is located in a multi-use complex with many shops and restaurants. (istock)

Truist Park will also be selling a version of the burger that comes with a World Championship Ring, but they will cost fans $25,000. This version of the burger will only be available while supplies last.