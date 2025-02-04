McDonald's to roll out Shamrock Shake with help of Uncle O'Grimacey

McDonald’s is bringing back its popular Shamrock Shake yet again, this time accompanied by the fast-food chain’s Uncle O’Grimacey character.

Participating McDonald’s restaurants across the country will put the limited-time minty, green shake back on their menus Feb. 10, officially kicking off its annual "Shamrock Season," the company said Tuesday.

The fast-food giant’s 2025 "Shamrock Season" will also mark a family reunion of the McDonald’s characters Grimace and Uncle O’Grimacey after many years.

McDonald’s fans may know Uncle O’Grimacey, who hails from Ireland, from advertisements the company used in the ‘70s and ’80s.

"Our long-standing tradition of the Shamrock Shake is a testament to the joy we bring to our customers," McDonald’s executive Michael Gonda said. "This Shamrock Shake Season, with a little extra cheer from the Grimace family, we’re reminded that the most precious gift is being close to those you love."

McDonald’s said it will give 25 cents from the proceeds of each Shamrock Shake between Feb. 10 and March 23 to the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), a longtime nonprofit that helps the families of sick and injured children with housing and other programs.

The company has a fundraising goal from the seasonal shakes of $5 million for RMHC, which has 255 chapters across the world.

Uncle O’Grimacey is "traveling coast-to-coast, spreading Shamrock cheer with fans everywhere and celebrating RMHC and their mission to keep families together," McDonald’s said Tuesday.

The company is also introducing an "Uncle O’Grimacy Merchandise Collection." Its prices range from $6 for a pair of decals of the character and the Shamrock Shake to $35 for a crewneck sweatshirt.

McDonald’s said it will provide an "additional donation" to RMHC "in the spirit of this campaign."

The Shamrock Shake marked its 50th anniversary in 2020. The treat is the brainchild of a Connecticut McDonald’s owner/operator named Hal Rosen, according to McDonald’s.

Last year, Shamrock Shakes became available at U.S. restaurants on Feb. 5, nearly six weeks before St. Patrick’s Day.

In the U.S., about 13,500 McDonald’s locations are scattered across the country.