Three of McDonald's CosMc's in Texas closing a year after opening

Three locations of McDonald’s spinoff CosMc’s are slated to close.

The announcement of the closures of the three CosMc’s locations came about 13 months after McDonald’s began introducing the "small-format, beverage led" concept in the U.S.. It also coincided with McDonald’s unveiling plans to add two more in Texas this year.

McDonald’s said the three closing CosMc’s were "larger locations that were remodeled into CosMc’s locations."

MCDONALD'S DEBUTS NEW VALUE MENU, EXTENDS $5 MEAL DEAL

CosMc’s grew to a total of seven locations over the past year or so, starting with its first in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The other six have been in Texas.

"Since opening CosMc’s, we have had the benefit of testing out different location sizes and setups – from revamping larger restaurant spaces to building smaller prototype locations that focus more on the drive-thru and digital experience," the fast-food giant explained. "We learned that smaller format stores allow us to test new, unique circumstances that are reflective of our customer base."

MCDONALD'S SPINOFF COSMC'S SAW TWICE AS MANY VISITS AS REGULAR RESTAURANT IN FIRST MONTH: REPORT

The two new additions coming to Texas will be "new smaller format stores," according to the company.

CosMc’s offers a variety of drinks such as Island Pick Me Up Punch, Churro Cold Brew Frappe and Sour Energy Burst. It also sells savory and sweet food items.

McDonald’s said people have bought "hundreds of thousands" of its McPops.

"We have just scratched the surface about what we can learn about this growing category," McDonald’s said of CosMc’s. "The tests will continue for the foreseeable future as CosMc’s continues to grow."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

CosMc adds to the already-massive footprint that McDonald’s has in the U.S. with its traditional fast-food restaurants. There are roughly 13,500 McDonald’s across the country.