5 McDonald’s menu hacks, secret menu items for foodies

When the regular menu at McDonald’s isn’t enough to sate your hunger, there are off-menu items you can create yourself to elevate your fast-food order.

Here are five menu items that you can try to take your McDonald’s experience to the next level – some of which have received a nod of approval from the global restaurant chain itself.

Apple Pie McFlurry

McDonald’s might have introduced the Apple Pie McFlurry in Australia in the summer of 2018 but the seasonal treat hasn’t made its way stateside yet. Adventurous customers can make their own version by ordering a plain vanilla McFlurry with caramel sauce and a McDonald’s Baked Apple Pie and combining the two.

Big McChicken

Another international pick that requires a little DIY because it is not available in the U.S. is the Big McChicken. The menu item requires three McChicken patties and two burger patties with cheese and Big Mac fixings – all sans bun, as highlighted by McDonald’s Danmark’s McHack competition in 2016.

Chicken McGriddle or McMuffin

While some fast-food restaurants have already introduced chicken breakfast sandwiches, McDonald’s hasn’t committed to the trend fully in the U.S. and has only tested a Chicken McGriddle in certain regions. However, customers can create their own version of a Chicken McGriddle or Chicken McMuffin that is similar to what McDonald’s Canada had in March by ordering the respective sandwich and asking for a chicken patty on the side.

Land, Sea and Air Burger

The “Land, Sea and Air Burger” is more of a fan creation that covers all the protein bases. Daring customers have been ordering a Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish and McChicken and combining the three for a gargantuan meal that makes for a great food review on YouTube.

Monster Mac

If a giant burger is what you seek, McDonald’s fans have created a secret menu item known as the “Monster Mac,” which is essentially a Big Mac with eight burger patties.

