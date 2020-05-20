Chipotle launches TikTok hack menu for online orders

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Wednesday released an "official hack menu" on social media app TikTok, featuring ingredient combinations customers can't find on the fast-casual chain's regular menu.

The move by Chipotle is likely an effort to appeal to younger customers, as the majority of TikTok users are under 34, and "secret" menus tend to be popular among children. Starbucks' secret menu, for instance, offers a number of unique frappuccino drinks with bright colors and sweet ingredients.

It's also an effort by the restaurant company to become more digitally friendly as more people turn to online fast-food orders and deliveries. Coronavirus boosted the store's digital sales by 80 percent.

"We're working to integrate everything fans love about Chipotle restaurants into our app," Chipotle Chief Technology Officer Curt Garner said in a statement. "The interactions between our employees and customers moving down the line is so important, and Complete Customization lets our fans replicate the nuances of their favorite orders digitally."

Garner announced in December that Chipotle would be remodeling some restaurant designs to have a digital focus.

The secret menu on TikTok will feature extra dip, taco salad and DIY nacho "hacks." Users see step-by-step videos on TikTok that show how they can order the unique menu items on the Chipotle app using its "Complete Customization" tool, according to a press release.

For the DIY nachos, as an example, users essentially order a burrito bowl without the rice and a large bag of chips, and once they receive the order, put the burrito ingredients on top of the chips, heat them in an oven and serve.

The other hacks work in a similar way. Users go through the process of creating one of the featured items on Chipotle's regular menu but omit certain items to make an "extra dip" bowl or taco salad.

Chipotle customers who order something on the app using its "Complete Customization" tool can get their food delivered for $1 on orders of $10 or more, plus service fees, the press release says.

The restaurant's dining rooms have been closed during the coronavirus pandemic, but the company has stepped up its digital pick-up and delivery efforts. CEO Biran Niccol said on April 29 that as states reopen, Chipotle will "start exploring when is the right time" for its stores to reopen.

