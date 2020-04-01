What are the top off the menu Starbucks drinks?

Starbucks, the Seattle-based coffee giant, has cultivated a reputation for offering a menu a variety of hot and cold beverages, a far cry from the days when it only served whole coffee beans. However, along with the expanding menu came a loyal fan base.

Currently, the 49-year-old company serves more than 100 million customers each week across 31,795 stores worldwide. Despite the plethora of choices from its Chocolate Chip Frappuccinos to Mango Dragonfruit Refreshers, many of those customers usually have their 'go-to' favorites, even if they aren't on the menu.

There is no actual top-secret Starbucks menu for fanatics, there are over 46,000 Instagram posts with the hashtag #starbuckssecretmenu.

And while it may be entertaining to comb through the posts to see what customers have conjured up, Taste of Home compiled a list of Starbucks drinks based off of Instagram posts that are not on the menu that may be worth a try.

Here are the top five and how to order them:

Orange Drink

To order the "Orange Drink" customers need to ask for an iced half-sweet black tea lemonade combined with peach tea and a splash of soy milk. According to a social media post, the drink tastes like the peach ring gummy candies and is vegan.

Baby Yoda Frappuccino

The "Baby Yoda Frappuccino" may be a welcome surprise for Star Wars fans. To order the green concoction, customers need to ask for a Matcha Green Tea Frappuccino with caramel drizzle. Customers can also add a caramel crunch to the drink and whip creme.

Chocolate-covered Strawberry Drink

To order the ombre-colored drink, customers need to ask for a cold brew with two pumps of raspberry. The drink is topped with cold foam, strawberry puree, and mocha drizzle.

Tiramisu Frappuccino

Customers can opt for a "Tiramisu Frappuccino" by ordering a Coffee Frappuccino with a single pump mocha sauce. Add in a half pump each of caramel, vanilla, toffee-nut and hazelnut syrup and one shot of espresso affogato.

Butterbear Frappuccino

Although the "Butterbeer Frappuccino" is simple to make but it may come as a pleasant surprise for Harry Potter fans. To order the drink, customers need to request a Creme Frappuccino with three pumps of caramel and toffee nut syrup each.

