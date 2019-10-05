5 secret menu fast food items for spicing up your order

As of late, the fast-food world has been out of control with their over-the-top menu additions. And that trend has continued to be true with their off-menu offerings as well. If you are a connoisseur of secret menus or just enjoy dabbling in exclusivity when it comes down to mealtime, the fast-food industry is ready to deliver.

Here are five secret menu fast food items you can try when your go-to order just isn’t cutting it.

In-N-Out’s 4x4 (or Quad Quad)

On days when you’re feeling particularly ravenous, the California-based burger chain In-n-Out is sure to satisfy your hunger with the 4x4. Unlike what you learned in second-grade math class, the 4x4 equals four American beef patties that are paired with American cheese slices and are stacked on a bed of hand-leafed lettuce, tomato, signature spread and optional onions. These fixings are sandwiched between a freshly baked bun for an enjoyable burger experience or challenge depending on how much room your stomach has.

KFC’s Double Down

Have you committed to no carbs but still want a dietary cheat day? KFC has a protein-filled option with its Double Down. The bunless sandwich that was introduced in 2010 makes occasional appearances on specialty menus, but it can be ordered pretty much anytime you want since it involves fried chicken, bacon, cheese, sauce and onions. You can add your own twist with whatever customization you want, but the crisp of the chicken bun is sure to steal the show.

McDonald’s Land, Sea and Air Burger

When you simply can’t decide what to eat, the ultra-secret McDonald’s Land, Sea and Air Burger is there to cover all your bases. What does it include? An almighty Big Mac, Filet-O-Fish and McChicken combined into one dynamic meal. Ordering this gargantuan sandwich will require some assembly since it's so secret, even most employees don’t know about it – but they will be nice enough to provide you all the pieces you’ll need if you ask nicely.

Taco Bell’s Enchirito

Dedicated Taco Bell fans might recall the introduction of the Enchirito in the 1970s. However, the cheesy item was removed from official menus in 2013. You can still get this Mexican-inspired hybrid by ordering a standard burrito with or without sour cream and requesting it to be “smothered” tangy red in sauce, cheddar cheese, black olives and any other veggie you may want.

Shake Shack Peanut Butter and Bacon Burger

If you’re the type of person that thinks peanut butter goes with everything, then you’re not going to mind Shake Shack’s secret Peanut Butter and Bacon Burger.

All you really need to do is ask for a bacon-adorned Shake Shack Hamburger or SmokeShack and request peanut sauce to be drizzled on before the bun. Or you might have to apply the sauce yourself from a provided container depending on the location you’re at. The end result should be a sweet and salty confection that pleases your adventurous palate.

