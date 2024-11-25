McDonald's gets into gift-giving with limited-time 2-toy Happy Meal

McDonald’s is leaning into the gift-giving spirit with a limited-time two-toy Happy Meal.

The company said it will sell "Pet Simulator Happy Meals" featuring two toys at participating restaurants across the country beginning Tuesday. One of the toys will be gift-wrapped, the fast-food chain said.

The limited-time Happy Meals are a partnership with the popular BIG Games-created game played on the online platform Roblox.

The debut of the Pet Simulator Happy Meals comes just two days before Thanksgiving and a week before Giving Tuesday, a day celebrated annually that focuses on generosity.

"We hope this special Happy Meal inspires kids to share during this season of giving," McDonald’s executive Jennifer Healan said in a statement. "Whether they choose to give their extra toy to a family member, make a friend smile, or show kindness to a neighbor, it’s all about helping kids feel the joy of giving this holiday season."

McDonald’s locations in the U.S. will offer the Pet Simulator Happy Meals while supplies last through Dec. 16. The chain has over 13,500 restaurants nationwide.

With the Pet Simulator Happy Meal, children will be able to get 18 toy options. An accompanying "holiday-inspired" sheet of stickers will also allow kids to give the toys their own spin.

The Happy Meal, a popular order for children, marked its 40th anniversary in 2019.