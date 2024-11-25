Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

McDonald's
Published

McDonald's gets into gift-giving with limited-time 2-toy Happy Meal

McDonald's will sell the Pet Simulator Happy Meals until mid-December

close
Brian Vendig, MJP Wealth Advisors President, and Ryan Payne, 'Payne Points of Wealth' podcast host, discuss Big Tech reporting and key earnings and revenue estimates for McDonald's. video

McDonald's beating earnings and revenue estimates a 'good indicator' for economy, expert says

Brian Vendig, MJP Wealth Advisors President, and Ryan Payne, 'Payne Points of Wealth' podcast host, discuss Big Tech reporting and key earnings and revenue estimates for McDonald's.

McDonald’s is leaning into the gift-giving spirit with a limited-time two-toy Happy Meal.

The company said it will sell "Pet Simulator Happy Meals" featuring two toys at participating restaurants across the country beginning Tuesday. One of the toys will be gift-wrapped, the fast-food chain said.

A look at the Pet Simulator Happy Meal that McDonald's is selling for a limited time

The Pet Simulator Happy Meal that McDonald's is selling for a limited time. (Courtesy of McDonald's)

The limited-time Happy Meals are a partnership with the popular BIG Games-created game played on the online platform Roblox.

MCDONALD'S TO ADD ‘MCVALUE’ MENU, BOOST MEAL DEAL OFFERINGS

The debut of the Pet Simulator Happy Meals comes just two days before Thanksgiving and a week before Giving Tuesday, a day celebrated annually that focuses on generosity.

The McDonald's logo

The debut of the Pet Simulator Happy Meals comes just two days before Thanksgiving and a week before Giving Tuesday. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"We hope this special Happy Meal inspires kids to share during this season of giving," McDonald’s executive Jennifer Healan said in a statement. "Whether they choose to give their extra toy to a family member, make a friend smile, or show kindness to a neighbor, it’s all about helping kids feel the joy of giving this holiday season."

HOW MCDONALD'S PLANS TO BRING BACK CUSTOMERS

McDonald’s locations in the U.S. will offer the Pet Simulator Happy Meals while supplies last through Dec. 16. The chain has over 13,500 restaurants nationwide.

The Pet Simulator Happy Meal debuted Nov. 26

The Pet Simulator Happy Meal debuted Nov. 26 (Courtesy of McDonald's)

With the Pet Simulator Happy Meal, children will be able to get 18 toy options. An accompanying "holiday-inspired" sheet of stickers will also allow kids to give the toys their own spin.

MCDONALD'S SWAPPING PROTEIN IN ‘HIGHLY ANTICIPATED’ SANDWICH DROPPING NEXT WEEK

McDonalds sign

The company said it will sell "Pet Simulator Happy Meals" featuring two toys at participating restaurants across the country beginning Tuesday. ((Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The Happy Meal, a popular order for children, marked its 40th anniversary in 2019.