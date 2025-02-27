McDonald's CEO gives three predictions for restaurant biz in 2025

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski on Wednesday offered three predictions for trends that the quick-service restaurant industry will see this year.

The top three trends that Kempczinski forecasted to emerge in the sector this year focused on food and technology. He detailed them in a video he posted on Instagram.

"I think protein is going to be a big trend that you see, with people looking to get increased protein consumption," he said in the post.

"Protein is hot. Everybody’s into protein," Kempczinski said, adding that it "works perfectly" with McDonald’s and its burgers, chicken, fish filets and other items.

MCDONALD'S EXEC SAYS NO SURCHARGES ON EGGS

He also suggested the quick-service restaurant industry will lean more into artificial intelligence.

"Everybody’s talking about AI, and AI certainly has a lot of applications in our business," the McDonald's CEO said. "We’ve got a number of teams looking at how we can use AI to deliver an even better experience for our customers, even better experience for our crew members."

McDonald’s has previously inked deals to partner with companies like Google and Cognizant to make use of AI, cloud and other technologies in its operations.

MCDONALD'S TAKES MASSIVE SALES HIT FROM E. COLI OUTBREAK

Kempczinski further projected that fast-food eaters are "going to be seeing some interesting sauces."

"Spicy is certainly always in. I think you might see some honey or some sweet stuff in," he noted. "But sauces are also going to be a big thing, in my estimation, for 2025."

The fast-food giant has experimented with sauces in the past. Last summer, it offered a limited-time garlic dipping sauce. It ran a Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and a Mambo Sauce for a limited time in 2023 as well.

MCDONALD'S PLANS MORE CHICKEN OFFERINGS

Kempczinski concluded the video by saying he’ll "come back a year from now and see how I did" with his predictions for 2025.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 309.42 +5.07 +1.67%

McDonald’s generated $25.9 billion in revenue over the course of 2024. Its annual net income for the year, meanwhile, was $8.2 billion.