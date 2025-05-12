McDonald's to hire up to 375,000 workers this summer

McDonald’s will hire a lot of new employees at its U.S. restaurants in the coming months.

The fast-food giant announced Monday that it and its franchisees anticipate they will hire up to 375,0000 workers at McDonald’s restaurants across the country during the summer.

McDonald’s called the move "one of its biggest hiring pushes in years."

In its most recent annual report, McDonald’s said it had over 150,000 company employees around the world. Its franchised restaurants also employ over 2 million people.

MCDONALD'S ADDING BRAND-NEW MENU ITEM: MCCRISPY STRIPS

The fast-food giant said Monday the upcoming U.S. hiring push comes as it "prepares to serve more customers over the summer months" and looks to increase the number of McDonald’s restaurants across the country in the next couple of years.

There were over 13,500 McDonald’s locations scattered across the U.S. as of the end of March. Of those, roughly 95% were run by franchisees, according to the company.

McDonald’s has said it wants to add 900 new restaurants in America by 2027.

McDonald’s plans to hire up to 375,000 restaurant workers during the summer were unveiled in a press conference at a location in Ohio.

"Here in Ohio, that means more than 20,000 jobs. That's 20,000 opportunities for people to gain new skills. That's 20,000 jobs where new crew will build connections with customers. That's 20,000 more ways McDonald's is making an impact," McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger said at the event.

"McDonald's is sparking a ripple effect of prosperity for our workers, communities and the economy by expanding their workforce, " Department of Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer said. "The corporate will be driving investment and setting the standard for industry growth, whether as a launchpad for a different career or as a ladder for internal achievement."

The announcement of the summer hiring push also coincided with the chain marking the 10-year anniversary of its "Archways to Opportunity" initiative.

MCDONALD'S TEASES THE RETURE OF SNACK WRAPS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

The "Archways to Opportunity" initiative provides McDonald’s workers with "resources to create a pathway to advancement both within the company and beyond." More than 90,000 McDonald’s employees have participated in the initiative’s programs since 2015.

Its programs aid workers to help them obtain their high school diplomas, afford college tuition, learn English and get education and career guidance, and more, according to the company.

The initiative received over $240 million in investment from McDonald’s and its franchisees in its ten years of existence, the company said.

"Seventy years as a brand, and ten years into Archways to Opportunity, we’re reminded that one of the greatest impacts we can make is providing access to opportunity," McDonald’s executive Michael Gonda said in a statement. "Behind every counter and Drive Thru window is a story of someone building skills, pursuing education, or working towards their future ambition."

Chavez-DeRemer, speaking Monday in Ohio, said initiatives like "Archways to Opportunities" are "imperative for getting our workers ready to fill the jobs that President Trump is creating through policies that put the American worker first."

"Investments like the ones we're celebrating today add momentum to our job market and help create a more capable workforce to fill those new roles," she also said.

McDonald's celebrated the 70th anniversary of its brand in mid-April.

MCDONALD'S CEO GIVES THREE PREDICTIONS FOR RESTAURANT BIZ IN 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, McDonald's generated $5.96 billion in revenues. Its net income, meanwhile, came in at $1.87 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 311.92 -1.76 -0.56%



