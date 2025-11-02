McDonald's CEO picks surprising winner as his favorite menu item in LinkedIn tournament

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski recently gave fans a glimpse into his personal taste, revealing which menu item tops his list at the fast food giant.

In a video posted to his LinkedIn page earlier this week, Kempczinski took part in the "McDonald’s Menu Item Tournament," where he was asked to choose between some of the company’s most popular offerings to determine his ultimate favorite.

"We're going to do a quick-fire McDonald's menu item tournament to determine your favorite," a person can be heard saying in the video.

The challenge featured menu staples including the Egg McMuffin, Big Mac, World Famous Fries, Filet-O-Fish, Chicken McNuggets, McCrispy chicken sandwich, McCrispy Strips, Vanilla Cone, Apple Pie and the Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

While the Snack Wrap ultimately claimed the title of Kempczinski’s favorite menu item, McDonald's fries were the CEO's most-chosen pick throughout the tournament — beating out other menu items three times over before being eliminated.

Kempczinski started by choosing the Egg McMuffin over the Big Mac, but quickly leaned toward fries, picking them over the Egg McMuffin, McCrispy sandwich and Filet-O-Fish.

When asked to choose between fries and Chicken McNuggets, Kempczinski called it a "tough" decision, before opting for the McNuggets.

The McNuggets then beat out the McCrispy Strips, before Kempczinski decided to choose the Vanilla Cone next.

The Vanilla Cone beat out the Apple Pie, but lost to the Quarter Pounder with Cheese.

The Quarter Pounder with Cheese was then defeated by the Snack Wrap at the end of the video.

"The winner is Snack Wrap!" the video concludes.

The Snack Wrap officially returned to McDonald's menus across the nation in July after a nearly decade-long hiatus.