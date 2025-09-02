McDonald's brings back Extra Value Meals to lure budget-conscious customers

Fast-food giant McDonald's is doubling down on its value deals to capture budget-conscious shoppers.

The "Golden Arches" announced on Tuesday that it is bringing back Extra Value Meals, which haven't been on the menus since 2019, as a menu category.

The company said it will offer eight meal bundles at breakfast, lunch, and dinner, each costing 15% less than buying the items separately.

The eight Value Meals include: Sausage McMuffin with Egg; Sausage Egg & Cheese McGriddle; Egg McMuffin; Bacon, Egg and Cheese Biscuit; Big Mac; 10-piece Chicken McNuggets; any variety of Quarter Pounder burger (original, bacon or deluxe); and any variety of McCrispy Sandwich (original, deluxe or spicy deluxe).

McDonald's is immediately offering Extra Value Meals for an even deeper discount: a $5 Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal or an $8 Big Mac meal, followed by more offers in November.

The announcement comes shortly after The Wall Street Journal reported that McDonald’s and its U.S. franchisees had been in weekslong discussions to keep the cost of eight popular combo meals 15% lower than if the items were bought separately.

"Bringing back Extra Value Meals reflects the company and franchisees’ shared commitment to offering everyday affordable prices," said McDonald’s owner and operator Danielle Marasco. "We’re working together to keep the menu items our customers love affordable for everyone in the communities we serve."

The company has been trying to boost its value proposition and rejuvenate traffic among its budget-conscious consumers.

It began rolling out a new "McValue" menu category in January as part of the fast-food company's comeback strategy, which includes boosting its value proposition. The menu offers customers a "Buy One, Add One for $1" option for breakfast, lunch and dinner. The company simultaneously launched app-specific deals to drive customers to the platform, such as free medium fries with a $1 purchase every Friday in 2025 and a free McCrispy chicken sandwich for new app users.

McDonald's also said at the time that its local franchisees were launching their own special deals on items such as the McGriddle and app-exclusive offers like 20% off $10 or more.

In 2024, the company was working to dismantle rumors that it had significantly pumped up prices beyond inflationary rates as reports surfaced that $18 Big Mac meals were being sold.

In a note to customers in May 2024, McDonald's U.S. President Joe Erlinger blamed "poorly sourced reports" for contributing to the narrative that the company "raised prices significantly beyond inflationary rates."

"This is inaccurate," Erlinger said, noting that while high-priced burgers exist, he said that this is an exception, not the norm.