McDonald's CEO delivers blunt career advice that may 'hurt your feelings' in new Instagram video

McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski recently shared some blunt career advice and warned viewers it may "hurt your feelings."

In a video posted to his Instagram account earlier this week titled "Tough Love with the McDonald’s CEO," Kempczinski encouraged people to take full ownership of their professional journeys rather than waiting for others to open doors for them.

"The advice I would give is: remember, nobody cares about your career as much as you do," Kempczinski said. "So this idea that there's somebody out there who's looking out for you, who's going to make sure that you get that opportunity, who puts you in the right thing — great if it happens — but at the end of the day, nobody cares more about your career than you do."

TRUMP, ONE OF MCDONALD'S 'ALL TIME MOST LOYAL CUSTOMERS,' OFFERS FILET-O-FISH SUGGESTION

He added, "So you've got to own it. You've got to make things happen for yourself."

Kempczinski, who formally took over as CEO in November 2019, has an active social media presence.

MCDONALD’S BRINGS BACK MONOPOLY AFTER NEARLY A DECADE WITH $1M CASH PRIZE UP FOR GRABS

His Instagram account, which has nearly 50,000 followers, most recently featured videos on topics including career development, tackling imposter syndrome and taste tests of the fast food chain's products.

Earlier this year, Kempczinski gave fans a glimpse into his personal taste in a video posted to his LinkedIn page, revealing which menu item tops his list at the fast food giant.

MCDONALD'S CEO PICKS SURPRISING WINNER AS HIS FAVORITE MENU ITEM IN LINKEDIN TOURNAMENT

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Kempczinski joined McDonald’s in 2015 and previously served as president of McDonald’s USA, according to the company’s website.

He has decades of experience working at major consumer companies, including PepsiCo and Kraft Foods.