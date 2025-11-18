Trump, one of McDonald's 'all time most loyal customers,' offers Filet-O-Fish suggestion

President Donald Trump gave McDonald's leadership a not-so-subtle hint at how the massive chain could improve the iconic Filet-O-Fish.

"I like the fish. I like it. You could do a little bit more tartar sauce, so please," Trump said while delivering remarks at the McDonald's Impact Summit 2025 in Washington, D.C. He added that he hates having to ask for more sauce.

In the same speech, Trump joked that he was the first former McDonald's fry cook to become president, referencing his famous 2024 campaign stop. He then took a swipe at his opponent in the 2024 race, then-Vice President Kamala Harris, saying that he was there longer than she was, even though she claimed to have worked at McDonald's.

"I’m honored to stand before you as the very first former McDonald’s fry cook ever to become President of the United States," Trump said. "And I actually was there for about 30 minutes, and that was 30 minutes longer than Kamala was there, despite her job at McDonald’s."

Trump then thanked the McDonald's employee who informed his campaign that Harris never worked for the Golden Arches.

He also expressed his love for McDonald's, calling himself one of the fast-food giant's "all-time most loyal customers."

"I’m also one of your all-time most loyal customers," Trump said. "Well, other politicians fly around on campaign planes stocked with expensive catering, when Trump Force One — prior to ascending to Air Force One, which is quite a nice plane also — we served only McDonald's almost every time."

The president said that during the campaign he got Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to eat a Big Mac and that "he loved it." Trump joked that the famously health-focused Kennedy "didn't want that publicized."

While speaking at the summit, the president addressed the broader issue of affordability, touting his administration's success, while admitting that some products are still more expensive than they should be.

"We have a couple of items like coffee, which is a little high. We're going to get that down," Trump said. He also recalled that early in his second term, he was asked about the price of eggs almost immediately after entering office.

Despite acknowledging the high price of coffee, Trump argued that the economy was rebounding under his leadership.

"In the past six months, the price of breakfast items has fallen 14%," Trump said. "Bread prices are down, dairy prices are down, and the price of eggs has declined 86% since March. I want to give a very special thanks to McDonald’s for slashing prices for the most popular items. We’re getting prices down for this country, and there’s no better leader or advocate than McDonald’s."

He said that the stock market shows the rebound that his administration worked to achieve, adding that the stock market reached its all-time high 48 times over the course of nine months. Trump also said that the American people are seeing that the country is "doing better." The president asserted that things are only going to improve.

"These new heights of prosperity are going to be incredible," he said. "We're looking at affordability. We're going to bring it down for everybody."

Trump concluded his remarks by painting McDonald's as a partner in his vision for an improved economy.

"So, together we're going to make America richer, stronger, prouder, and happier than ever before. And you people can be very, very proud of the job you've done. You're respected all over the world, and it's an honor to be with McDonald's," he said.

