McDonald's brings back an iconic item from the 1980s

McDonald's is bringing back its iconic Changeables Happy Meal toys, albeit revamped, for the first time in decades.

The fast-food chain told FOX Business it's bringing back its iconic toys so that a new generation can discover the fan favorite of the past.

Changeables are transforming toys that change from a McDonald’s food item into a robot-like or dinosaur-like character. The classic line of Happy Meal toys was first introduced by McDonald’s in the late 1980s and 1990s.

MCDONALD'S TO SLASH COMBO MEAL PRICES TO WIN BACK BUDGET-CONSCIOUS SHOPPERS

On Tuesday, "the beloved toys that first stole fans’ hearts in the late ‘80s and early ’90s will return to restaurants for a limited time, giving kids and grownups alike the chance to get one of 16 Changeables that transform into classic McDonald’s icons," McDonald’s USA told FOX Business in a statement.

The company didn't offer any further details.

However, a McDonald's senior marketing director announced in an X post that the newly launched Changeables are updated versions of both the robot and dinosaur designs from the original three Happy Meal programs released in 1987, 1989 and 1990.

"Changeables were — by far — the most requested Happy Meal program on X, across social media platforms and through customer service," Guillaume Huin said in a post on X.

MCDONALD’S VALUE MEAL RETURN SPARKS INDUSTRYWIDE DISCOUNT BATTLE

The latest menu additions come shortly after McDonald’s rolled out a broader strategy that will combine nostalgia, technology and loyalty-focused initiatives as it adapts to shifting consumer habits. The fast-food giant has emphasized value, leadership and consistency as it looks to keep customers coming back amid ongoing economic pressure.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % MCD MCDONALD'S CORP. 314.20 +1.24 +0.40%

Last week, the company announced it was adding more items to its menu, this time to capitalize on the heightened demand for protein.

McDonald's value strategy has helped intensify competition across the fast-food industry, with chains ramping up value offerings in response to McDonald’s renewed push to reignite traffic among cost-conscious consumers.

MCDONALD'S BRINGS BACK EXTRA VALUE MEALS TO LURE BUDGET-CONSCIOUS CUSTOMERS

In September, McDonald's brought back its Extra Value Meals, offering customers eight meal bundles for breakfast, lunch and dinner, saving customers 15% more than if they bought items separately.

Rivals quickly followed suit with discounts of their own, especially during the morning.

McDonald's shares are higher in late afternoon trading and are up 2.7% year to date.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE