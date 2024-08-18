McDonald's 'Collector's Meal' cups fetching high prices on resale market

Those looking to snag all six cups in the McDonald's "Collector's Meals" that were released Tuesday can already find them popping up on online resale websites.

One full set of cups sold on eBay for $99. A single Hello Kitty-themed cup sold for $25 plus shipping.

When McDonald's released information about the cups, they were hoping to tap into nostalgia, with many referring to the meals the cups come with as adult Happy Meals. Judging from the secondary market sales, interest certainly appears to be high, but not every customer who bought a cup directly from McDoanld's is satisfied.

"How do we go from this… the nice, heavy, engraved, glass," TikTok user @littlemiss1stgrade asks while holding some of the fast-food giant's formerly released collectible cups, before showcasing the newly released ones. "To this? Like seriously? Like, I'm so disappointed."

Her video has more than 873,000 views, and more than 1,500 comments.

"I was just about to go to McDonald’s to get one. This has changed my mind. Thank you kind internet stranger," one TikTok user wrote.

"Not only that buttttt the price of the meals to get a plastic cup," another responded. "Insane."

A Collector's Sausage McMuffin with Egg meal runs $9.49 before tax at an Orlando-area McDonald's.

The medium-sized Collector's Big Mac costs $11.59 before tax, with an option to upgrade to a large.

One TikTok user lamented that cleaning the cup is an added chore.

"They're not even dishwasher safe! I got it home and about threw it out the window," the user wrote in response to @littlemiss1stgrade's video. "I hate handwashing cups more than anything."

The new cups are plastic and come in blue plastic bags in the U.S., along with the breakfast or lunch/dinner meal of choice. They feature a range of franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Beanie Babies, Coca-Cola, Hello Kitty, Peanuts, Shrek, Jurassic Park, Minions and McDonald's itself. They are available for a limited time, although the company did not specify a date when sales will cease, and did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for more information.