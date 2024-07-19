Mattel releases 'Blind Barbie' doll, plus 'Black Barbie doll with Down syndrome'

Two new Barbie dolls with disabilities are being released on Tuesday, July 23, as part of an expansion of the Barbie Fashionistas line, Mattel announced in a news release.

The new dolls, known as "Blind Barbie" and the "Black Barbie doll with Down syndrome," were each developed in partnership with nonprofit organizations.

"We recognize that Barbie is much more than just a doll. She represents self-expression and can create a sense of belonging," Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls for Mattel, said in a statement provided to FOX Business.

"We proudly introduce a new blind Barbie doll and Black doll with Down syndrome to our Barbie Fashionistas line, reinforcing our commitment to creating products that represent global belonging and inclusivity in the doll aisle," Berger added.

She noted that these dolls were created with the assistance of the American Foundation for the Blind (AFB) and the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS).

Each doll retails for $10.99, the news release said.

Blind Barbie is the first Barbie Fashionista doll with blindness, the doll's description said.

Its accessories include a "white and red cane with an identifiable marshmallow tip," as well as "stylish and functional sunglasses," the description also said.

The design of the blind Barbie's body is also different from that of other Barbie dolls, Mattel noted.

"Unlike other Fashionista dolls, the blind Barbie doll includes elbow articulations to ensure comfortable cane use," the news release said.

Additionally, her eyes are "facing slightly up and out to accurately reflect the sometimes-distinct eye gaze of a blind individual."

Blind Barbie comes dressed in a brightly colored pink top and purple tulle skirt, something Mattel said was developed through testing with children who were blind and had low vision.

"With their guidance, Barbie designed the doll's fashion to include a satiny pink blouse with a textured ruffle skirt for tactile interest," the company said.

"There is also a brightly colored high-contrast hook and loop fasteners for closure on the back of her top, as well as an elastic waistband on her skirt to make swapping Barbie's outfit easier."

The blind Barbie also has accessible packaging for children who are blind or have low vision.

"Barbie" is written in braille on the doll's box, and the box was designed to be easier to open for someone with no or low vision.

"Our packaging team went back to the drawing board and came up with a new design featuring a tab to pull and open on the back of box," the company said. "When AFB received the updated package for testing, they said it made all the difference."

"Having this doll launched alongside the new Barbie doll with blindness marks another important step in expanding representation for the disability community."

Other dolls in the Barbie Fashionista line will have this new packaging soon as well, the release said.

The Black Barbie doll with Down syndrome is the second Barbie Fashionista doll with the condition.

The first, a Caucasian doll with blonde hair, was released in 2023.

"NDSS is thrilled to introduce a second Barbie doll with Down syndrome. Having this doll launched alongside the new Barbie doll with blindness marks another important step in expanding representation for the disability community," said Kandi Pickard, NDSS president and CEO, in the release.

The Black Barbie doll with Down syndrome comes with a pair of pink eyeglasses, "representing individuals with Down syndrome who experience difficulties with their vision," the release said.

Her dress contains symbols that are "meaningful" to the Down syndrome community, the company said.

"The blue and yellow color palette represents Down syndrome awareness," the company said.

"The three arrows in some of the hearts of the dress represent the third 21st chromosome that individuals with Down syndrome have."

The new doll contains the same physical characteristics of the original Barbie with Down syndrome, including a horizontal line across her palms, a flat nasal bridge and eyes that are "slightly slanted in an almond shape."

Her hair, however, has a "braided texture," something the company said was highly requested by the Black Down syndrome community.

"We are proud to partner with Barbie as they grow to reflect our diverse and beautiful world," Pickard said.