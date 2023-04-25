First Barbie representing people with Down syndrome unveiled by Mattel

Toy company Mattel announced Tuesday it will be adding a new Down syndrome doll to its Barbie line-up.

The doll was developed by developed by Mattel in collaboration with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS).

"As the most diverse doll line on the market, Barbie plays an important role in a child’s early experiences, and we are dedicated to doing our part to counter social stigma through play," said Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and global head of Barbie & Dolls.

She continued, "Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves."

The NDSS helped Mattel with the construction, design, and marketing of the doll, which is intended to destigmatize the genetic disorder.

The toy is designed with the physical characteristics of down syndrome in mind, including an accurate height/torso ratio, a "flat nasal bridge," and "slightly slanted" eyes in "an almond shape."

The Barbie also has a distinctive horizontal line on the inside of her palm, a common characteristic of Down syndrome.

"It was an honor working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down syndrome," NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pickard said in a press release. "This means so much for our community, who for the first time, can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them."

She added, "This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating."

The doll is dressed in patterns and symbols associated with the Down syndrome community and orthotic sneakers sometimes worn by people with the disorder.