Target-exclusive lemon cow Squishmallow has collectors, influencers on the hunt

The summer's hottest Squishmallow is lemon cow, as TikTok influencers and collectors urge people to run to their local store to scoop one up.

The new Target-exclusive plushie has taken social media by storm, with more than 38 million videos showing TikTokers alone stoked to have been able to get their hands on one, according to Billboard.

"Professional collector" @daniqquishie's in-store TikTok from last month has more than 15,000 views.



"I genuinely could not be happier with this find," she says in the video. "Obviously, this cutie will be coming home with me."

Those just getting word about the yellow stuffed animal known as "Dagmar" are happy they can still partake in the craze.

"Sooo late," one TikTok user wrote. "But I picked up this cowww tooo."

"It is so cute I have it," another chimed in.

The other new Target-exclusive Squishmallows are emerald green pickle plush and tuna sushi plush.

Target did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for information about their exclusive brand collaborations, but the retailer is known for that.



Earlier this year, Target-exclusive Stanley tumbler reusable cups caused such a demand that social media videos showed people rushing store displays to claim their own.

Also, commonly seen is brand or store-specific item loyalty, such as products from Trader Joe's. Last month, mini insulated tote bags were all the rage.

Squishmallow tags say they are manufactured by Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC.