Target-exclusive lemon cow Squishmallow has collectors, influencers on the hunt

Target's lemon cow Squishmallow has TikTokers raging this summer

Summer is in full swing, according to the 38 million TikTok videos featuring the Target-exclusive lemon cow Squishmallow, Billboard reports. Credit: @danisquishie /TMX video

Summer is in full swing, according to the 38 million TikTok videos featuring the Target-exclusive lemon cow Squishmallow, Billboard reports. Credit: @danisquishie /TMX

The summer's hottest Squishmallow is lemon cow, as TikTok influencers and collectors urge people to run to their local store to scoop one up.

The new Target-exclusive plushie has taken social media by storm, with more than 38 million videos showing TikTokers alone stoked to have been able to get their hands on one, according to Billboard.  

"Professional collector" @daniqquishie's in-store TikTok from last month has more than 15,000 views.

"I genuinely could not be happier with this find," she says in the video. "Obviously, this cutie will be coming home with me."

@danisquishie with lemon cow

"Professional collector" @daniquishie shows off her lemon cow Squishmallow she found at Target in June. (@danisquishie/TMX)

Those just getting word about the yellow stuffed animal known as "Dagmar" are happy they can still partake in the craze. 

"Sooo late," one TikTok user wrote. "But I picked up this cowww tooo."

"It is so cute I have it," another chimed in. 

Squishmallow lemon cow

The lemon cow is an 11-inch plush exclusive to Target. (Target)

Dagmar lemon cow tag

Lemon cow's official name is "Dagmar." He "lives in a big city and wants to start an urban hiking group" according to his description on the Target website. (Target)

The other new Target-exclusive Squishmallows are emerald green pickle plush and tuna sushi plush.

Target did not immediately respond to a FOX Business request for information about their exclusive brand collaborations, but the retailer is known for that.

Earlier this year, Target-exclusive Stanley tumbler reusable cups caused such a demand that social media videos showed people rushing store displays to claim their own.

Stanley Valentines Day cups

The special Valentine's Day Stanley 40 oz. tumblers were allegedly snatched up in minutes by Target shoppers in El Paso, Texas, earlier this year. (TARGET)

Also, commonly seen is brand or store-specific item loyalty, such as products from Trader Joe's. Last month, mini insulated tote bags were all the rage. 

Squishmallow tags say they are manufactured by Kelly Toys Holdings, LLC. 