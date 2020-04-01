Mattel, Hasbro, Lego help coronavirus-stressed families with donations, inspiration

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With schools closed across the country and many cities and states under “shelter-in-place” orders to slow the spread of the coronavirus, three toy companies have stepped up to help families.

Lego, Hasbro and Mattel have all started initiatives to donate to family-focused organizations or inspire parents with fun activities for their kids while they’re stuck at home.

Here’s what each of the companies are doing to help parents and families.

Mattel

On Tuesday, Mattel launched its #KeepPlaying initiative, along with its Mattel Playroom, a free online resource for parents.

According to a press release about the launch, activities and other content -- such as coloring pages, games and DIY projects -- will be based on some of Mattel’s brands including American Girl, Barbie, Fisher-Price and Hot Wheels. The content will also be updated every week.

“Our mission to inspire, entertain and develop children through play is more important than ever,” Mattel President and chief operating officer Richard Dickson said in a statement.

“We believe in the power of play and how essential it is for child development, especially in these difficult times when so much is in flux for kids and families,” Dickson added. “We recognize the unique challenges that parents and caregivers are facing right now both working and playing from home and have designed the Mattel Playroom to be a valuable resource for them.”

Hasbro

On Monday, Hasbro launched, “Bring Home the Fun,” which also offers activities and videos to help families.

According to a press release from the company, the BringHometheFun.com website will have “mindfulness videos, project and activity guides for parents and their children, podcasts on empathy and kindness and parenting articles for those looking to instill gratitude and purpose in their children.”

The company is also helping two charities -- Save the Children and No Kid Hungry -- with meals, “learning resources” and toys and games, the release said.

Lego

On Sunday, the Lego Foundation announced a $50 million donation to support children in need during the pandemic, according to a press release from the company.

The donation will be given to three groups: nonprofit Education Cannot Wait, previous partners of the Lego Foundation and “charity partners serving communities where the LEGO Group has a significant presence,” the press release said.

The company also started an education initiative with help from the company’s designers, STEM gurus, creatives and play experts, which aims to address potential learning shortages among the 1.5 billion school-aged children who are currently out of school.

“We cannot let COVID-19 setback a generation of children," The Lego Foundation’s CEO John Goodwin previously told FOX Business. "Research shows that while learning through play is vital for children’s psychological, emotional and cognitive health and development, it ALSO hones the resilience they need to overcome adversity and build their futures.”

