Amazon fighting coronavirus stress with free kids’ streaming

Amazon is offering a helping hand to parents working from home.

The tech company announced it is opening up free streaming access to more than 40 of its kids’ TV shows as children around the country stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Top titles like “Arthur” and “Caillou” will be available, according to a report in Variety, and the content comes with a new Prime feature that lets users set up multiple profiles.

Here’s a list of some of the shows streaming now in the United States:

Annedroids

Arthur

Bug Diaries

Caillou

Costume Quest

Creative Galaxy

Cyberchase

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Dinosaur Train

Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie

Jessy & Nessy

Just Add Magic

Lost in Oz

Odd Squad

Pete the Cat

The Dangerous Book for Boys

The Snowy Day

Tumble Leaf

Wishenproof

Amazon will also allow users to stream more than 80 free movies via Amazon's IMDbTV. Here are some of those titles:

All Dogs Go to Heaven

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2

Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels

Early Man

Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove

Kangaroo Jack

Little Giants

Megamind

Muppets From Space

Open Season 2

Rugrats Go Wild

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Scooby-Doo: The Movie

Short Circuit

Shrek Forever After

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Surf's Up

The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland

The Care Bears Movie

The Muppets Take Manhattan

The Nut Job

The Smurfs

The Smurfs 2

An Amazon Prime Video membership costs $8.99 a month. Prime members can also subscribe to PBS Kids via Amazon Channels for $4.99 a month for more children’s titles.

