Amazon fighting coronavirus stress with free kids’ streaming
“Arthur” and “Caillou” are among the titles streaming for free on Amazon
Amazon is offering a helping hand to parents working from home.
The tech company announced it is opening up free streaming access to more than 40 of its kids’ TV shows as children around the country stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Top titles like “Arthur” and “Caillou” will be available, according to a report in Variety, and the content comes with a new Prime feature that lets users set up multiple profiles.
Here’s a list of some of the shows streaming now in the United States:
- Annedroids
- Arthur
- Bug Diaries
- Caillou
- Costume Quest
- Creative Galaxy
- Cyberchase
- Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
- Dinosaur Train
- Gortimer Gibbon's Life on Normal Street
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie
- Jessy & Nessy
- Just Add Magic
- Lost in Oz
- Odd Squad
- Pete the Cat
- The Dangerous Book for Boys
- The Snowy Day
- Tumble Leaf
- Wishenproof
Amazon will also allow users to stream more than 80 free movies via Amazon's IMDbTV. Here are some of those titles:
- All Dogs Go to Heaven
- All Dogs Go to Heaven 2
- Baby Geniuses and the Mystery of the Crown Jewels
- Early Man
- Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove
- Kangaroo Jack
- Little Giants
- Megamind
- Muppets From Space
- Open Season 2
- Rugrats Go Wild
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- Scooby-Doo: The Movie
- Short Circuit
- Shrek Forever After
- Stuart Little
- Stuart Little 2
- Surf's Up
- The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland
- The Care Bears Movie
- The Muppets Take Manhattan
- The Nut Job
- The Smurfs
- The Smurfs 2
An Amazon Prime Video membership costs $8.99 a month. Prime members can also subscribe to PBS Kids via Amazon Channels for $4.99 a month for more children’s titles.