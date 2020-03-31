Lego pledges $50M to coronavirus-affected family charities

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

With millions of Americans self-isolating at home to escape the coronavirus pandemic, countless families are at risk of food, medical and job security. The Lego Group and Lego Foundation have teamed up to lessen these burdens by supporting initiatives that focus on aiding the needs of children.

A $50 million donation will go to the company’s partners, including the crisis education nonprofit Education Cannot Wait and other programs and charities that focus on “learning through play” as well as COVID-19 relief.

The Lego Group and Lego Foundation are committed to reaching crisis-affected children with essential supplies, according to a company press release.

“We cannot let COVID-19 setback a generation of children," The Lego Foundation’s CEO John Goodwin wrote to FOX Business. "Research shows that while learning through play is vital for children’s psychological, emotional and cognitive health and development, it ALSO hones the resilience they need to overcome adversity and build their futures. We must support all children, including the most vulnerable children in society, to ensure they continue to have access to education and develop skills critical for them to thrive in a constantly changing world.”

He added, “We are honored to be able to collaborate and support Education Cannot Wait and our other partners who are working extremely hard in unforgiving circumstances to bring education, hope and a future to the most vulnerable children.”

Moreover, the Lego Group and Lego Foundation are rolling out an education initiative of their own with help from the company’s designers, STEM gurus, creatives and play experts – which aims to address potential learning shortages among the 1.5 billion school-aged children who are currently out of school.

Lego Foundation play experts will share ways families can inspire learning at home through game-like activities. These methods are said to help children develop skills like critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving at home.

“We’ve dug through our archives and come up with new ways to provide fun, play-based learning ideas to children and parents,” the Lego Group said in the press release. “Our hope is to alleviate some of the strain and stress for families while keeping children engaged and curious.”

Families can stay up to date on Lego activities through the company’s Let's Build Together digital campaign, which provides building ideas, daily challenges set by Lego designers, retro builds and live build-a-longs.

