Maryland man wins lottery jackpot after years of bad luck

A Bowie, Maryland man who played the lottery primarily to convert his losing tickets to "points" is now $50,000 richer after he won the top prize in a scratch-off game.

The man, who did not wish to be identified, told the Maryland Lottery that he normally focuses on redeeming his non-winning scratch-off tickets for points that can be redeemed for items.

He said he hopes to one day have enough points to get a computer.

But, his luck changed recently with the purchase of a "$5 Hot 7s Tripler" ticket, which saw him win $50,000 – the most he has ever won in a lottery game.

Prior to his big win, the man said his typical lottery routine would be to purchase "a few" instant win tickets and convert his losing scratch-off tickets to points in his "My Lottery Rewards" account.

While he had won a few prizes ranging from $100 to $500 – plus a television – over the years, he had never won anything quite as big as his most recent prize, he said.

His $50,000 win, he told the Maryland Lottery, "just scared the heck out of me."

With his winnings, the man plans on paying off debts, fixing up his house, and having a celebratory dinner with his mother. He does not, however, plan on telling anyone about his sudden change of fortune.

"I like to keep quiet," he said.

The "$5 Hot 7s Tripler" game has been on sale for nearly a year, says the Maryland Lottery, and two $50,000 top prizes have yet to be claimed.

The Maryland Lottery was founded in 1973.

Since then, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control agency has contributed $19.3 billion to the state of Maryland.

"To achieve our mission, we provide entertaining games that are run with honesty, integrity and transparency, and give Marylanders 18 years of age and older the chance to win cash and other great prizes," the organization said.

The Maryland Lottery has distributed more than $31.5 billion in prizes, according to its website.