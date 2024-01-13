Maryland man wins $50,000 in lottery with unique approach to numbers

A Maryland man recently won $50,000 in a Bonus Match 5 lottery game after his unorthodox number-picking strategy proved successful.

The man, who lives in Prince George's County, told the Maryland Lottery that he looks to play numbers that regularly pop up as winners.

"I play the ones that show up a lot, the numbers that appear often," said the man, who asked that he be identified as "Fego."

MICHIGAN WOMAN WINS OVER $900,000 IN LOTTERY: 'I THOUGHT SOMETHING WAS WRONG'

Fego bought his winning ticket on Jan. 9 at a convenience store in Riverdale, Maryland, for $2, said the Maryland Lottery's website.

"All three lines of the ticket contained sets of his personal numbers," the site pointed out — and apparently brought him some luck.

The man has played Maryland Lottery games since 1980.

And while he'd won a smaller prize, he had never won anything quite as large as $50,000, the lottery said.

Fego's winning numbers were 5, 11, 18, 26 and 29, said the Maryland Lottery.

RETIRED TEACHER WINS HER SECOND NORTH CAROLINA LOTTERY PRIZE: 'VERY LUCKY'

With his winnings, Fego plans on paying off his bills and sharing some of the winnings with his brother.

The store where Fego bought his winning ticket also got a prize, said the Maryland Lottery.

"For selling a top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket, Super Convenience Store located at 6010 66th Avenue in Riverdale receives a $500 bonus from the Lottery," said the website.

Fego was the second person to win the $50,000 jackpot for the Bonus Match 5 in 2024, said the Maryland Lottery.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The other jackpot, won on Jan. 10, has not yet been claimed, they said.

The Maryland Lottery was founded in 1973, says its website.

Since that time, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control agency has contributed $19.3 billion to the state of Maryland.

"To achieve our mission, we provide entertaining games that are run with honesty, integrity and transparency, and give Marylanders 18 years of age and older the chance to win cash and other great prizes," they said.

The Maryland Lottery has distributed more than $31.5 billion in prizes, said its website.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

FOX Business reached out to the Maryland Lottery for further comment.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxbusiness.com/lifestyle.