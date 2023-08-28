Maryland grandma of 12 hits big in lottery after joking that she'd win

A woman from Hagerstown, Maryland, has taken home a lottery jackpot after making a short quip about winning the prize right before it came true.

The grandmother of 12 took a chance on the Maryland Lottery's newly-released Ravens X5 scratch-off ticket and won the $100,000 top prize, according to the Maryland Lottery's press release.

The anonymous 70-year-old, who has reportedly played the lottery for many years, is a fan of the Baltimore Ravens. She was intrigued by the lottery's new Ravens-themed scratcher tickets, the media release shared.

Lottery winners have the right to remain anonymous in Maryland, according to the state's lottery organization. "We do not release any such winner's name or photo unless the winner has specifically given us written consent to do so," the Maryland Lottery's website states.

The Washington County winner was shopping at Weis Markets #081 at 31 Eastern Boulevard when she played the lottery's scratch-off, according to the Maryland Lottery.

"Something told me to go play the machine," she told lottery officials.

The woman had reportedly purchased four of the $5 Ravens X5 tickets, before returning home to scratch them off.

"She scratched the first one and realized immediately that she had matched numbers for a $100,000 top-prize win," the press release stated.

The winner apparently made a passing joke to husband about the grand prize, never expecting to take home the jackpot.

"I was joking with my husband and said, ‘What would we do if we won $100,000?’" she told the Maryland Lottery.

She and her husband claimed the prize on Monday at the Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, the Maryland Lottery reported.

While at the headquarters, the winner's husband reportedly said that he and his wife now hope to "live more comfortably."

The Maryland couple raised their five children and have 12 grandchildren with whom they plan on sharing some of their winnings, the lottery board stated.

"After that, they will ensure their retirement [remain] happy and healthy," the release stated.

Only seven tickets that are available for purchase have the $100,000 top prize, according to the release. There are an additional 15 tickets worth $10,000 and thousands more ranging from $5 to $1,000.

Even if you do not claim any of these top prizes, the non-winning Ravens scratch-off tickets are eligible for a second chance with the special category "Ravens second-chance drawings," the media release continued.

These second-chance prizes include $10,000 in cash, a travel opportunity with the Baltimore Ravens to an away game or a chance to win Ravens season ticket for the next 20 years.