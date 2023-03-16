Maryland man wins $5M jackpot on lottery scratch-off

A Maryland man won a $5 million jackpot on a scratch-off game that celebrated the Maryland Lottery's 50th anniversary.

The anonymous winner, who goes by the nickname "Happy Dad," is a father of two from New Carrollton in Prince George's County. He claimed his prize on March 13 at the Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, and plans to pay off bills and the mortgage on his house, as well as use the money for his kids' future college expenses.

FLORIDA WOMAN WINS $1M LOTTERY AFTER NEARLY THROWING AWAY WINNING TICKET

The state lottery said in a news release that the winner was "all smiles," and that the man recalled he was "very surprised" when he realized he had won.

The man will have a celebration with his family, including a brother who accompanied him to claim the prize.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The scratch-off was purchased at Liquor City on Annapolis Road in Lanham. The retailer will receive a bonus of $5,000 from the sale.

The state's first $50 scratch-off is the hottest-selling scratch-off in the state. It went on sale on Feb. 20, with three $5 million top prizes available.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

After the latest win, there are nine prizes at the $100,000 level, six at the $50,000 level and 80 at the $10,000 level.