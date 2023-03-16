Expand / Collapse search
Maryland man wins $5M jackpot on lottery scratch-off

Maryland Lottery scratch-off celebrates its 50th anniversary

A Maryland man won a $5 million jackpot on a scratch-off game that celebrated the Maryland Lottery's 50th anniversary. 

The anonymous winner, who goes by the nickname "Happy Dad," is a father of two from New Carrollton in Prince George's County. He claimed his prize on March 13 at the Maryland Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, and plans to pay off bills and the mortgage on his house, as well as use the money for his kids' future college expenses.

The Happy Dad poses behind a $5 million-dollar check

The Happy Dad won the scratch-off game's top prize. (Maryland Lottery / Fox News)

The state lottery said in a news release that the winner was "all smiles," and that the man recalled he was "very surprised" when he realized he had won. 

The man will have a celebration with his family, including a brother who accompanied him to claim the prize. 

Scratch-off games for sale in Maryland

Scratch-off games for sale with PowerBall tickets at Best Beer, Wine and Deli in Gaithersburg, Md., on January 11, 2015.  ((Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

The scratch-off was purchased at Liquor City on Annapolis Road in Lanham. The retailer will receive a bonus of $5,000 from the sale.

Liquor City

The scratch-off was purchased at Liquor City at 9115 Annapolis Road in Lanham. The retailer will receive $5,000 from the sale. (Google Maps / Google Maps)

The state's first $50 scratch-off is the hottest-selling scratch-off in the state. It went on sale on Feb. 20, with three $5 million top prizes available. 

After the latest win, there are nine prizes at the $100,000 level, six at the $50,000 level and 80 at the $10,000 level.