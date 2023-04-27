Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

NFL

Ravens' Lamar Jackson becomes NFL's highest-paid player after historic contract extension

Jackson will reportedly earn $52 million a year

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for April 26

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson finally reached an agreement Thursday on a five-year deal that will reportedly make the 2019 league MVP the highest-paid player in NFL history. 

The Ravens agreed in principle to a five-year contract extension with Jackson, the organization announced on social media. 

Lamar Jackson warms up before an NFL game

Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at M and T Bank Stadium Dec. 4, 2022, in Baltimore. (G Fiume/Getty Images / Getty Images)

TOP NFL PROSPECT BRYCE YOUNG INKS DEAL WITH JORDAN BRAND, NIKE SAYS

"You know, for the last few months, there's been a lot of he said, she said, a lot of nail-biting, a lot of head-scratching going on. But, for the next five years, it's a lot of flock going on," Jackson said in a video posted to the team’s Twitter. 

"I can’t wait to get there, I can’t wait to be there, can’t wait to light up M&T for the next five years, man. Let’s get it. "

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXBUSINESS.COM

The deal is reportedly worth $260 million with $185 million in guaranteed money, making Jackson the highest-paid NFL player in history based on annual average value, The Associated Press reported. 

Jalen Hurts in the Super Bowl

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles scrambles against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Jackson’s historic extension tops Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ $255 million extension signed earlier this month. Jackson will make $52 million a year, topping Hurts' $51 million.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Patrick Mahomes in December 2022

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before kickoff against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, in Houston. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' massive 10-year, $450 million contract extension signed in 2020 is still the most lucrative deal in NFL history. But Jackson’s deal puts him at second, just ahead of Josh Allen’s six-year, $258 million extension. 

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report. 


 