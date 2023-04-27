Ravens' Lamar Jackson becomes NFL's highest-paid player after historic contract extension

The Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson finally reached an agreement Thursday on a five-year deal that will reportedly make the 2019 league MVP the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Ravens agreed in principle to a five-year contract extension with Jackson, the organization announced on social media.

"You know, for the last few months, there's been a lot of he said, she said, a lot of nail-biting, a lot of head-scratching going on. But, for the next five years, it's a lot of flock going on," Jackson said in a video posted to the team’s Twitter.

"I can’t wait to get there, I can’t wait to be there, can’t wait to light up M&T for the next five years, man. Let’s get it. "

The deal is reportedly worth $260 million with $185 million in guaranteed money, making Jackson the highest-paid NFL player in history based on annual average value, The Associated Press reported.

Jackson’s historic extension tops Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ $255 million extension signed earlier this month. Jackson will make $52 million a year, topping Hurts' $51 million.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' massive 10-year, $450 million contract extension signed in 2020 is still the most lucrative deal in NFL history. But Jackson’s deal puts him at second, just ahead of Josh Allen’s six-year, $258 million extension.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.



