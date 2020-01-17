Martha Stewart mocks Gwyneth Paltrow’s 'vagina-scented' candle: ‘I wouldn’t buy it’

Martha Stewart gave her two cents about Gwyneth Paltrow’s "vagina-scented" candle – she’s not buying it.

The 78-year-old culinary authority and domestic diva called the “Goop” founder’s latest product “irritating” during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday.

“She does that kind of irritating [thing]. You know she’s trying to zhoosh up the public to listen to her,” Stewart said when a fan called in to the show asking her opinion on Paltrow’s $75 candle called This Smells Like My Vagina.

“That’s great, I mean let her do her thing,” Stewart added. “I wouldn’t buy that candle … not necessarily.”

Paltrow’s sold-out candle contains perfume notes of bergamot, cedar and rose said to “put us in mind of fantasy, seduction and a sophisticated warmth,” according to Goop’s website. There’s a waitlist for the 10.5-ounce candle.

Stewart seemed to know exactly who was in the market for Paltrow’s proactively named candle. “I think it's not America. I think it’s a lot of guys who are horny,” she said when Cohen asked her, "What does it say about America that the candle is now sold out?"

The “vagina-scented” candle was allegedly inspired by a joke Paltrow had with perfumer Douglas Little, according to the Goop website. The duo was testing out a scent Paltrow liked so much she blurted out, “Uhhh, this smells like a vagina.”

Stewart wasn’t the only critic of the controversial candle.

“What does desperate for attention smell like?” one woman wrote on Twitter.

It's hardly the first time Paltrow made headlines for her questionable wellness rituals. The actress defied gynecologists when she recommended Goop readers put a $66 jade stone in their lady parts claiming it would increase vaginal muscle tone, hormonal balance and “feminine energy in general.”

Still, Paltrow has proven her business is a force in the lifestyle space, building an empire worth a reported $250 million.

