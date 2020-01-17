Expand / Collapse search
Chip and Joanna Gaines debut cable network this fall

The “Fixer Upper” couple will appear in multiple shows on the Magnolia network.

Associated Press
Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia cable network will debut on Oct. 4, with a dozen shows currently in production.

It’s a joint venture with the Discovery network, whose president, Allison Page, told a TV critics meeting Thursday that the “Fixer Upper” couple -- also dubbed America's darlings -- will appear in multiple shows on the Magnolia network. Among them is a cooking show with Joanna Gaines and another featuring the couple together.

Other offerings include “Home on the Road,” featuring Abner and Amanda Ramirez from the band Johnnyswim trying to balance marriage, family and their music careers.

The programming is focused on family-friendly content that touches on home, garden, food, wellness and design. The network is named after the Gaines’ Magnolia media company. It will be the new home for episodes of “Fixer Upper.”

The network will debut just months after the power couple announced plans to transform a three-story office building into a boutique hotel in Waco, Texas. The site is a few blocks from their Magnolia Market at the Silos.

