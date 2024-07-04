Mark Zuckerberg sips beer, flies American flag while surfing in tuxedo on Independence Day
Zuckerberg captioned his Instagram reel, 'Happy birthday, America!'
Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the Fourth of July in style – that is – in black tie.
Zuckerberg posted a video to Instagram Reels where he was surfing, sipping on what appeared to be a can of beer, and flying Old Glory all while wearing a tuxedo.
He captioned the Instagram post, "Happy birthday, America!"
Zuckerberg's video, featuring a patriotic combination of activities, had Bruce Springsteen's "Born in the U.S.A." playing as a soundtrack.
One commenter poked fun at Zuckerberg, joking that he had used Artificial Intelligence or A.I. to generate the video.
One user wrote, "Not AI generated" with a laughing emoticon.
Not all reception was positive, however. Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy quickly took to X, the website formerly known as Twitter, for his take.
Portnoy tweeted, "You can't go from supremely uncool to cool by just trying hard. Zuck will always be uncool. I refuse to entertain the possibility he will ever do anything cool."
Zuckerberg's Instagram post currently has 480,000 likes.