Meta's Threads tops 175 million monthly active users, Zuckerberg says

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Wednesday that the company's newest social media platform, Threads, surpassed 175 million monthly active users (MAU) as it approaches its first anniversary.

"What a year," Zuckerberg said in a post on Threads noting the user milestone. In February, Zuckerberg said that the platform had more than 150 million MAU, suggesting that the platform has seen some growth in recent months.

Meta, which is also the parent company of Facebook and Instagram , hasn't disclosed other key metrics related to Threads' usage, such as the platform's count of daily active users and the average time spent on the app per user.

Threads was launched last year on July 5 as a rival to X, formerly Twitter, when that platform was in the early stages of a rebrand following its acquisition by an ownership group led by Elon Musk.

After its launch, Threads' user base surged to 100 million users in less than a week. The initial launch included not only the U.S. but also more than 100 countries, including the United Kingdom.

That rapid growth was enabled in part by Meta creating an easy way for Instagram users to create an account on Threads, and some of its early users subsequently dropped off the roll of active users, with the platform seeing some key metrics decline in the days after its launch, according to analytics firms.

Zuckerberg said in the fall of 2023 that Threads' MAU total was "just under 100 million" and that the company aimed to reach the 1 billion threshold within the next few years.

In December, Threads became available for users in the European Union which broadened its potential user base by 448 million users. The delay in launching in Europe was due to the EU's strict regulations covering online platforms, including the Digital Markets Act rules that were implemented in 2022.

Threads doesn't have advertising on the platform and, as a result, makes little to no money for Meta.

The platform also recently came on the Fediverse, a group of social media sites that support the ActivityPub protocol and whose users can interact across platforms.

Reuters contributed to this report.