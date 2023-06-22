Mark Zuckerberg agrees to cage fight with Elon Musk: 'Send Me Location'

Elon Musk is taking Twitter's competition to Facebook literally and issued a challenge to fight in a cage match with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who swiftly accepted it.

"Send Me Location," Zuckerberg said on Instagram, providing a screenshot of Musk’s original challenge. In the initial tweet, Musk simply poised: "I’m up for a cage match if he is lol."

The potential contest appears to have started when several Twitter users, including Musk, commented on a report about Meta potentially working on a Twitter-like application that would be a direct competitor to the platform.

"I’m sure Earth can’t wait to be exclusively under Zuck’s thumb with no other options," Musk responded.

When a user pointed out that the Meta chief trains Brazilian jiu-jitsu and warned Musk to "be careful," the Twitter owner said he would be willing to step into a cage with him.

Musk, who often tweets memes, said this particular challenge was serious.

"If this is for real, I will do it," he said when a user shared a screenshot of Zuckerberg’s response.

Musk, who is taller and heavier, admitted later however that he "almost never" goes to the gym or works out "except for picking up my kids and throwing them in the air."

Musk also offered a venue suggestion for the celebrity exhibition. "Vegas Octagon," he wrote, referencing the Ultimate Fighting Championship's octagonal cage.

He also responded with a fire emoji when a user suggested UFC’s Joe Rogan could referee the contest.

In yet another tweet, Musk revealed he has a "great move" that he calls "The Walrus."

It’s "where I just lie on top of my opponent & do nothing," he wrote. Musk has previously said the move is effective when one opponent has a size and weight advantage over the other.

Zuckerberg recently won a no-gi white belt, 149-pound division tournament in Silicon Valley. He also placed second in a gi category the same day, ESPN reported.

He has trained BJJ for about a year under Dave Camarillo, who previously mentored elite UFC fighters such as former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez, and welterweight standouts Jon Fitch and Josh Koscheck.

"He's amazing," Camarillo said of Zuckerberg, per ESPN. "He is an extremely hard worker, as everybody knows. But a lot of people have a business and they're successful and they have that side of their life, and rarely do they dip into the physical side, especially with something like jiu-jitsu and MMA, and have the same amount of success or even go past Day 1 or Month 1."

He continued: "He's not that kind of guy. I think he has a good balance between what he does with his business and what he does in the physical realm. And he excels. He's one of the best students I've ever had."