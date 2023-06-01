Elon Musk reclaims spot as world's richest man

Elon Musk is once again the world's richest man, according to Bloomberg's billionaire index released Wednesday.

Musk is worth an estimated $192 billion, edging out LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault's $187 million, according to the index. Musk's reclaiming of the "world's richest" title comes after Arnault surpassed him in December as his company's stock soared.

Musk was first named the world's richest man in September 2021, thanks in large part to his ownership of Tesla stock. Musk still owns 13% of the company's shares, which grew by 65.6% over the past 12 months.

Meanwhile, Arnault's LVMH grew by just 19.7%.

REPUBLICANS TURN UP THE HEAT ON BIDEN'S CRYPTO REGULATION: ‘DRIVING INNOVATORS OUT OF AMERICA’

Rounding out the top five in Bloomberg's billionaire index are Jeff Bezos in third with $144 billion; Bill Gates in fourth with $125 billion and Larry Ellison in fifth with 118 billion.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % TSLA TESLA INC. 203.93 +2.77 +1.38% AMZN AMAZON.COM INC. 120.58 -1.08 -0.89% LVMHF LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 875 -23.39 -2.60% MSFT MICROSOFT CORP. 328.39 -2.82 -0.85%

ELON MUSK TAKES VICTORY LAP AFTER DESANTIS TWITTER SPACES CHAT DESPITE GLITCHES: ‘MASSIVE ATTENTION’

Musk exploded onto the scene of global mega-wealth in recent years with his ownership of Tesla, SpaceX and other ventures.

The often irreverent figure raised eyebrows late last year after spending $44 billion to purchase Twitter. Musk has drastically altered the platform since taking it over, efforts he says are aimed at making it a more open platform.

TWITTER’S WILD RIDE UNDER ELON MUSK – 1 YEAR LATER

Twitter's value has plummeted to just one-third of Musk's purchase price since he bought it in October, however.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fidelity participated in the investment group that helped Musk take over Twitter in a deal consisting of $33.5 billion in equity with the remainder financed with debt to convert it into a privately held company after the deal closed in October.

A financial disclosure from the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund that was filed for the month of April showed that the company marked down its stake in Twitter and estimated the social media platform is now worth roughly $15 billion. Bloomberg first reported the filing.