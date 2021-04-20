Expand / Collapse search
Mansion featured in 'Cobra Kai' hits market for $2.65M

The 9,214-square foot property has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half bathrooms

Fans of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" can now own a piece of the show, as a mansion featured in the show has been listed for sale.

The six-bed, six-and-a-half bath located in Marietta, Ga. acts as the home of the LaRusso family in the popular martial arts-themed Netflix program.

Listed at $2.65 million, the home boasts 9,214 square feet on a 1.1-acre lot, according to its Realtor.com listing.

Known as Villa Flora, the home was "built to be environmentally responsible" and was the location of several parties with notable guests such as famed golfer Arnold Palmer, as well as two former U.S. Presidents.

A Georgia mansion featured in Netflix's 'Cobra Kai' has been listed for $2.65 million. ( Bartolotti Photography for Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty)

Outside of the property's bedrooms, bathrooms and eat-in kitchen, the listing says the property boasts several other rooms, including a two-story entrance foyer, a dining room that can seat over 12 guests, as well as a "bonus room, exercise room, family room, game room, living room, office, sunroom and workshop."

There are three fireplaces on the property and a wood-burning stove.

The Mediterranean-style home also boasts an outdoor garden, three-car garage and several carport spaces. A swimming pool is also located on the property.

The six-bed, six-and-a-half bath property features an eat-in kitchen, as well as a dining room that seats at least 12. (Bartolotti Photography for Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty)

The Tuscan-style exterior was inspired by the original owners’ time spent on the Amalfi Coast.

Other unique features include a skylit courtyard and a large, rustic shower featuring a wooden door and stone exterior in a large bathroom that also contains a sitting area and large copper bathtub. Additionally, walk-in closets, a wet bar and cathedral ceilings are featured.

The mansion was built in 2008 and was last sold the same year for $525,000.

The property was originally built in 2008 and originally sold for $525,000. (Bartolotti Photography for Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty)

After the 2008 sale, it was listed in 2017 for $2,395,000. In March of 2018, the price dropped to $2 million before shooting up to its current price of $2.65 million with a Monday listing.

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International Realty agents Chad Carrodus and Jere Metcalf are overseeing the listing.