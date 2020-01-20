Madonna cancels another show: ‘I must listen to my body and rest’

Pop icon Madonna has canceled yet another concert.

Just 45 minutes before she was set to perform at the Coliseu Theatre in Portugal Sunday, fans got an email alerting them she wouldn’t show. Madonna also posted on Twitter: “Thank you again Lisbon! Sorry I had to cancel but I must listen to my body and rest!!”

While the singer did not reveal the specific reason for the cancellation, she reportedly told a San Francisco audience in November that she suffered a torn ligament in her knee.

Sunday’s scrapped show marks the eighth in Madonna’s “Madame X Tour,” which started in September 2019 and has 56 planned stops in North America with another 37 in Europe.

She canceled one show in Miami Beach, two in New York, one in Los Angeles and three in Boston, where she said “doctor’s orders” and overwhelming pain were the reasons why.

For the latest skip in Lisbon, Portugal, fans had mixed reactions: “You and your greedy tour promoter need to listen to your doctor's orders, not carrying on as if you were just merely needing some ‘rest,’” one user tweeted. “Some of us have booked flights, hotels, took time off work solely to experience you and your art.” Another wrote: “Get well soon M. Do what you need to do, Your fans will understand. Nothing is worth comprising your health for.”

For other Madonna shows at the Coliseu, tickets were hovering around $200 to $600.

Madame X has 32 more stops in Europe.

