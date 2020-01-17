Viral Fyre Festival star Andy King teaming up with Evian water

Andy King is thirsty for success.

Continue Reading Below

The events producer for the failed 2017 Fyre Festival has landed a new partnership with Evian water. He was thrust into the spotlight when he said in a Netflix documentary he was willing to perform oral sex in order to ensure that festivalgoers were provided with the name brand.

The "Fyre" documentary was released last year, exploring how promoter Billy McFarland enticed people to pay big money to attend the festival in the Bahamas, when the housing and infrastructure were nowhere near ready to host an event that was billed as a luxury experience.

NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY SHINES LIGHT ON AARON HERNANDEZ

Evian did not immediately respond to a request for comment from FOX Business but said in a press release it "is honoring Mr. King by creating a custom Evian water bottle which includes a new slogan that states, 'so good you'd do anything for it.'"

The company launched a contest Friday, where 10 people can win a custom King bottle.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

"Who's thirsty!?" King joked on Instagram. "On the anniversary of my doc, @evianwater is releasing a special bottle with a new slogan in honor of my infamous team spirit."

Evian is owned by the Danone Group. Its stock is up 15 percent on the year.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % DANOY DANONE SA 16.34 -0.07 -0.46%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS