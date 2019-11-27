Madonna cancels Boston shows at last minute, citing ‘doctor’s orders’

Pop icon Madonna’s latest tour won’t be stopping in Boston.

Continue Reading Below

Days before the first of three planned shows at the Boch Center Wang Theatre, spokespeople for the event announced it would no longer happen due to “doctor’s orders.”

“Live Nation is sorry to confirm that Madonna’s Madame X concerts previously scheduled for November 30th, December 1st and 2nd are canceled due to doctor’s orders, according to a statement. “We sincerely regret the disappointment to Madonna's Boston fans.”

Social media users had mixed reactions: “Just got word Boston shows are canceled,” @kwiltse wrote on Twitter. “Disappointed but understand u not feeling well.”

“The Boston crowd can't continue on the Madame X journey,” @WilWhalen1968 tweeted. “You canceled on us. Why not cancel the tour and reschedule it with longer breaks between cities? We lost money on nonrefundable travel arrangements. Who pays for that?”

The venue said customers will automatically receive refunds, however. Prices for the remaining tour stops are hovering between $100 and $300 on StubHub.

Madonna, in a statement, apologized to her fans: “Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a punishment for me but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the journey with all of you.”

‘THE IRISHMAN’ DROPS ON NETFLIX IN HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DEBUT

The tour is expected to resume Dec. 7, according to Live Nation, with three shows at The Met in Philadelphia followed by seven more at the Fillmore in Miami. “There are no other changes to the remaining 2019 shows in the U.S. at this time,” the company said.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO

The Madame X tour, which kicked off with a sold-out 16-show run in New York, generated a gross revenue of $9.6 million and sold 31,401 tickets in a month, according to Billboard.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS