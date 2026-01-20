Lululemon halts online sales of new leggings after 'see-through' claims

Lululemon Athletica Inc. said Tuesday it was pausing online sales of a new clothing line after users launched complaints that the attire was too revealing.

The announcement comes after Reddit users complained that the leggings from the brand's new workout line, "Get Low," are "see-through" when bending or squatting.

"The collection remains available in our stores in North America, but we have temporarily paused sales online in the market to better understand some initial guest feedback and support with product education," a company spokesperson told FOX Business.

The Vancouver-based company said it expects to bring the collection back to its North America e-commerce channels in the near future, and that the collection remains available in other markets.

The "Get Low" collection is designed to support customers during training and features seamless technology to provide a sculpted look and feel in a weightless, fast-drying fabric, the spokesperson said.

In 2024, Lululemon pulled its "Breezethrough" leggings just weeks after their debut following negative reviews shared by customers on social media.

The company announced last month that CEO Calvin McDonald will step down on Jan. 31, as the brand struggles to compete in the crowded athleisure market.

Lululemon is also facing pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, which disclosed a roughly $1 billion stake in December and is working with former Ralph Lauren executive Jane Nielsen as a potential CEO candidate, according to Reuters.

While Lululemon is known for putting athleisure clothing on the map, it has struggled in recent years to compete against rivals, particularly in the U.S. Over the last 12 months, Lululemon’s stock has fallen nearly 50%, though shares are up about 20% over the past quarter.

The company's shares closed Tuesday down 6.5%.

Reuters contributed to this report.