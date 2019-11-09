Here’s how your low-budget flight can be a little more luxurious

If you booked a low-budget flight for the holiday season, you probably have low expectations for your trip.

Low-cost airline tickets don’t typically come with many perks. Economy seats are often a little more cramped, snacks and drinks can cost extra money and some airlines won’t let customers who bought budget tickets bring a carry-on item along with their personal item.

However, there are things you can do to upgrade your own experience — without paying the airline any extra cash.

As the holidays are on their way, here are six tips for how you can make your low-budget flight a little more enjoyable.

Pack right

Some budget airlines, including Allegiant and Spirit Airlines, won’t let passengers bring a carry-on without an extra fee. However, they do let customers bring on a personal item — though they have to fit within the airline’s specified measurements.

If you want to avoid paying for a carry-on, Wire Cutter recommends the $149 Tortuga Setout Duffle Bag, which is sized at 22 inches by 12 inches by 9 inches.

Travel blog Eternal Arrival recommends the $126 Pacsafe Citysafe CX 17L Anti-Theft Backpack, which measures 15.4 inches x 10.6 inches x 6.3 inches.

Bring your own in-flight entertainment (and charger)

Whether you love podcasts, television shows, books or magazines, one way to make your economy flight better is to bring your own entertainment, The Points Guy suggests.

Make sure to download any episodes to your phone or tablet before you leave for the airport and bring along an external battery since most economy flights don’t have places to charge your devices.

Don’t forget noise-canceling headphones

Airplanes are loud. So instead of suffering, bring noise-canceling headphones onboard with you.

Wire Cutter recommends the $400 Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 for over-ear headphones and the $110 1More Dual Driver BT ANC for in-ear earbuds.

Bring your own snacks — and drink lots of water

Some low-budget flights will charge you for snacks, but even the free pretzels or cookies other airlines offer aren’t that filling.

To avoid getting hungry, you can bring your own food from home. According to TripSavvy, almost any food can come through security. Just don’t bring any liquids that are more than 3.4 ounces.

You can also bring your own water bottle — which you can fill once you’re through security. The Points Guy recommends staying hydrated on long flights because the air gets dry and it can “mess up your body.”

Bring other amenities

The Points Guy recommends bringing your own amenity kit, including necessities like hand sanitizer, lip balm and tissues, as well as other extras such as a sleep mask, a footrest and a neck pillow.

Dress appropriately

To make sure you’ll stay comfortable on your economy flight, dress comfortably. Temperatures on flights can vary greatly, so layers are key, The Points Guy says.

Travel Channel also recommends wearing compression socks on flights, to “help increase circulation and reduce the risk of swelling,” the website said.