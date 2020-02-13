Loughlin, husband reportedly didn't know about daughter's fake resume

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli didn’t know anything about the bogus crew team resume that had been created for their daughter – and only found out when prosecutors released the document earlier this month, People reported.

The Hollywood couple “didn’t have anything to do with it,” a source told the outlet about the fake athlete profile created for one of their daughters, Olivia Jade Giannulli.

The profile, which was released Friday, outlines allegedly false accomplishments that she had purportedly achieved prior to her college acceptance.

The resume lists feats, such as 11th place at “Head of the Charles-Boston,” presumably the Head of the Charles Regatta in 2016, and 14th place in the 2017 race. Records for the Head of the Charles do not show results for anyone with the “Giannulli” name, according to the Boston Herald.

"Her sister is currently on our roster and fills the position of our #4 boat," the resume states.

Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are accused of shelling out approximately $500,000 to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as purported crew athletes, even though neither had ever taken part in the sport. They allegedly sent photos of their daughters on ergometers, or rowing machines, on different dates months apart, court papers show.

The parents were allegedly involved in a vast conspiracy ring that came to light last March in which more than 50 parents were charged in a federal investigation, now known as “Varsity Blues.”

They have consistently maintained their innocence.

An insider insisted to People that Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli only just learned about the existence of the crew resume when prosecutors made it public.

“The handwritten part isn’t in any of their writing,” the source added. “They don’t even know enough about crew to know what awards are prestigious or not. They are not capable of falsifying a resume like that.”

A second source mimicked the insider’s claims, telling People the paperwork “was not filled out by anyone in the Giannulli family. It was filled out unbeknownst to them by someone at USC.”

The government is reportedly hoping to make the Giannulli girls their "star witnesses."

Meanwhile, attorneys for Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, as well as other parents charged in connection to the scheme, said Wednesday they will not be ready for trial until 2021.

Prosecutors previously requested the “Full House” star, her fashion-designer husband and other parents head to trial in October 2020.

But the substantial amount of evidence, outstanding pretrial motions and “general complexity” of the case make a trial this fall impossible, said attorney Sean Berkowitz, who's representing Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, in a response filed Wednesday. The first trial should begin no sooner than next February, Berkowitz argued.

Prosecutors have provided the defense with more than 1.9 million documents, consisting of more than 3.2 million pages, and more than 300 hours of audio and video, said Robert Popeo, an attorney for another parent charged in the case, media executive Elizabeth Kimmel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.