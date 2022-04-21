Expand / Collapse search
Lincoln's Star concept designed for next generation of EV customers

Lincoln wants half its cars to be electric by 2025 or 2026, according to Joy Falotico.

Lincoln is going electric with its new Star concept, satisfying customers' demands and representing "a new brand DNA," according to Lincoln Motor Company President Joy Falotico.

LAMBORGHINI IS RACING INTO 2022 WITH Q1 SALES RECORD

"We certainly are seeing demand increasing for EVs," Falotico told "Varney & Co." Thursday. "And we've debuted our new Lincoln Star concept… last night as part of our centennial celebration… It's a true concept to get feedback from our clients," Falotico told FOX Business host Stuart Varney.

The concept evolves the company’s quiet flight DNA for the next generation of electric vehicles, according to Falitco, allowing designers to unleash their creativity to reimagine the exterior and interior of the vehicle. 

"The interior is very spacious. This is a two-row opportunity here that we have. It has this sanctuary in space, in the interior. We've got this coast-to-coast screen in there, lots of digital experience opportunities. We've got rejuvenation modes for our clients to experience. So, lots of opportunities with this vehicle."

Lincoln hopes to have all half of their vehicles ele (Fox News)

Lincoln wants half its cars to be electric by 2025 or 2026, according to Falotico. 

