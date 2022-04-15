Lamborghini is racing into 2022 with Q1 sales record

Lamborghini is keeping its foot on the accelerator.

The Italian sports car brand has followed up its best year ever with record global sales during the first quarter of 2022, even as the broader market fell due to supply chain constraints.

The 2,539 vehicles delivered represented a 5% increase over the same period in 2021 and a 31% jump over 2020's result.

"We’ve made a solid start to a year that will bring new challenges on a global scale," Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said.

"Despite the uncertainty caused by a geopolitical situation that is not only deeply distressing but also means it is hard to make forecasts of any kind, we can count on exceptional appeal worldwide right now."

The Lamborghini Urus SUV accounted for more half of the sales and the automaker's order book is full through the next 12 months.

A new version of the Huracan sports car with rear-wheel-drive and a 631 hp V19 called the Technica was unveiled this week in New York.

Lamborghini recently had to restart production of its flagship Aventador after several cars were lost when the Felicity Ace cargo carrier sank in the Atlantic Ocean in March. The automaker promised its customers that they would receive their cars despite the official end of the model run having been reached.