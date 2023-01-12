LG recalls 52K free-standing TVs due to tip-over, entrapment hazards

Tens of thousands of LG 86-inch smart televisions and stands are being recalled due to "serious tip-over and entrapment hazards," according to federal regulators.

LG Electronics issued a recall for 52,000 products sold in the U.S. because the free-standing TVs can become unstable while on the stand and tip over, which "can result in injuries or death to children and others," according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). About 1,800 more TVs were sold in Canada and some 2,900 others were sold in Mexico.

LG Electronics has already received 22 reports that the stand was unstable. In 12 of these reports, consumers reported that the TVs tipped over, although no injuries have been reported, according to the recall notice.

The recalled products were sold at major retailers nationwide including Walmart, Best Buy and Costco from March 2022 through September 2022. The televisions were also sold online at their respective marketplaces during the same stretch of time.

Anyone who has purchased the product is urged to immediately detach the TV from its stand and to put the product safely away from children. However, if the TV is mounted on a wall, the product is still safe for use, the notice said.

Shoppers are also told to contact LG Electronics for instructions on how to inspect the unit and to obtain replacement parts. They can also get help from a technician for a free repair.

The impacted TVs have the model numbers 86UQ8000AUB, 86UQ7070ZUD, 86UQ7590PUD, and 86NANO75UQA, according to the recall notice.