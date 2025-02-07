LG recalls electric ranges after reports of fires, pet deaths

Hundreds of thousands of LG Electric Ranges have been recalled after they were tied to more than two dozen fires, according to safety regulators.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on Friday announced that 500,000 LG Slide-In Ranges and Freestanding Ranges with front-mounted knobs were recalled after officials discovered that the front-mounted knobs on the recalled ranges could be activated accidentally by humans or pets, posing a fire hazard.

The recall was initiated after the CPSC received nearly 90 reports of unintentional activation of the front-mounted knobs. The ranges had also been involved in more than 28 fires, five of which "caused extensive property damage" that amounted to more than $340,000, according to the agency.

Since hitting the market in 2015, at least eight minor injuries have been reported, which includes burns. There have also been reports of three fires which involved a pet dying, the CPSC said.

In August 2024, more than 1 million slide-in electric ranges manufactured by Samsung Electronics America Inc. and sold at major stores nationwide since 2013 were recalled for the same reason. The ranges were also involved in hundreds of reported fires, according to the CPSC's notice.

The products were sold at appliance stores nationwide, including at Best Buy, Costco, Home Depot and Lowe’s. It was also sold online at LG.com. Depending upon the model, the ranges were sold from 2015 through January 2025.

Consumers with the affected electric ranges are urged to keep children and pets away from the knobs, to check the range knobs to ensure they are off before leaving home or going to bed, and not to leave objects on the range when the range isn't being used.

They also need to contact LG for a waning label that would remind consumers to use the Lock Out/Control Lock function on the range control panel to disable activation of the heating elements when the range is not in use, the CPSC said.

LG said in a statement that this isn't the typical product recall given that the affected products already have a proven safety feature built in. The company said it is reminding consumers about the unique safety function called "Lock Out" or "Control Lock" available on LG electric ranges with front-mounted knobs since 2015.

The company said the Control Lock/Lock Out function locks the cooktop heating elements from being turned on even when the knob is turned.

The company is also conducting a broader kitchen safety campaign to educate consumers.