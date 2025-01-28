Lay’s recall of classic chips in 2 states classified at highest risk level, FDA warns it could cause 'death'

Frito-Lay has recalled its Lay's Classic Potato Chips in Oregon and Washington state due to undeclared milk that may be in the product that could be fatal if consumed by someone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk.

The Food and Drug Administration announced last month a recall of a limited number of 13 oz. bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips over concerns that the product may contain undeclared milk. No other Lay’s products, flavors, sizes or variety packs have been recalled.

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the recalled product," the FDA said on Dec. 16.

On Monday, the FDA updated its guidance, classifying it under a Class 1 recall — its highest risk classification — which means exposure or consumption of the chips could cause "serious adverse health consequences or death," according to Newsweek.

The chips were given the high level classification because milk is one of the FDA's eight "major food allergens," which means it is one of the products that can lead to hives, cramps, dizziness, swollen vocal cords and even unconsciousness if someone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk consumes it.

Consumers would have been able to purchase these chips in Oregon and Washington state as early as November 3. The recalled chips were distributed to certain retail stores and e-commerce distributors.

Anyone in the two states with Lay's chips that have both a "guaranteed fresh" date of February 11 and a manufacturing code of either "6462307xx" or "6463307xx" should discard the chips immediately, especially if someone in their household has a milk allergy.

Frito-Lay said it was alerted to the undeclared milk after being contacted by a customer.

The company said no allergic reactions related to this recall have been reported.