Legendary cover model Fabio criticizes the state of masculinity: The world is 'upside down'

Legendary cover model and actor Fabio Lanzoni sounded off on the state of the U.S. Tuesday, particularly blasting the modern concept of masculinity.

Known mononymously as just Fabio, the Italian-American icon – who's perhaps best recognized as a romance novel cover model for which he's depicted the heroic, masculine male protagonist across hundreds of book titles – joined "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Tuesday, where he explained why he believes the world is "upside down."

"Today, it's almost like they don't like men, that testosterone… Of course, in times of war, who are you going to rely to [sic]? Soldiers, they have to have testosterone. And I mean, it's like these people, Hamas, they have plenty of testosterone, and the people are taking their side," Fabio said.

"The world is upside down right now."

US COWBOYS TRAVEL TO ISRAEL TO HELP FARMERS HARVEST THEIR CROPS: THEY HAVE A GOD-GIVEN ‘RIGHT’ TO THIS LAND

Host Neil Cavuto asked Fabio to elaborate on comments made earlier this year about men in romance novels being too soft.

In an interview with the New York Post from June of this year, Fabio slammed the trend of "soft masculinity" portrayed in a swell of new novels.

"In life, there are trends, and this is nothing more than a trend. It’s ridiculous, like all the rest of the woke movement," he said in the interview.



The cover model, who has also published several of his own books, is famous for his portrayal of the manly hero.

"I talk to many people, I talk to many women and the women say, ‘We can’t find real men anymore.' And they say, ‘We want a real man, not a metrosexual.' So what they say is happening in the new romance novels is detached from reality. It’s La-La Land," he went on to say in the interview with the New York Post.

Fabio, speaking with Cavuto, called the trend "hogwash."

"It's just a trend. They're going to be in and out. That's the reality," he argued.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

The industry veteran shared his advice for the next generation of men: "Be yourself and don't drink soy milk."

"Men and women, they're different. Men have to have testosterone. And especially, in cases of war,...who do you think is going to save you? The metrosexual guy in the city or somebody who has testosterone, [who] is in the army?" he said.

"I'm telling you, it's like the world right now is upside down."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media.